MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 30.8% This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $40,964.98 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00597063 USD and is down -30.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,203.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

