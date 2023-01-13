Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $200.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

Nabors Industries stock opened at $166.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

