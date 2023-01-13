National Bank Financial Boosts Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Price Target to C$0.90

Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Adventus Mining Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of ADVZF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

About Adventus Mining

(Get Rating)

Read More

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.