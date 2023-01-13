National Bankshares Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.75

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. Cormark raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.36.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.51. 683,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,913. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.22.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$197.29 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

