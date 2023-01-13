National Bankshares Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$8.05

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on YRI. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.05.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.13. The company had a trading volume of 831,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,238. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.04 and a 52-week high of C$8.17.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

