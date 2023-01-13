National Bankshares Increases Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

TSE CG traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.25. The company had a trading volume of 457,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.52.

Insider Transactions at Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total value of C$35,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25. In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$349,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$396,179.22. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 5,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.19, for a total transaction of C$35,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,836.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

