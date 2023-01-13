National Bankshares Increases Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The company has a market cap of C$487.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.29. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.23 and a 52-week high of C$4.38.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,432,145 shares in the company, valued at C$60,593,688.77. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$175,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,432,145 shares in the company, valued at C$60,593,688.77. Also, Director William Albert Washington acquired 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$844,270. Insiders have sold 4,500,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,876 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

