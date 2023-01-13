NEM Price Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $306.41 million and $7.72 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00420465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,928.75 or 0.29698277 BTC.

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

