NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NTAP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.