NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut NETSTREIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

NYSE:NTST opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,291,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,239,000 after buying an additional 176,654 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 108.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 190.2% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,931,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

