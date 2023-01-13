NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $141.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market cap of $200.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $153.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

