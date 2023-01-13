North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total transaction of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

TSE:NOA opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$506.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.81.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$191.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.13 million. Research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.2599999 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.