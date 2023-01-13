Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00.

MRNA stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

