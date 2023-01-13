Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.03 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $244.48 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.68 or 0.07354708 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00080648 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04203299 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,313,856.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

