Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $264.45 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $264.45 million and $27.38 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.51 or 0.07243815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00079179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00060985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04203299 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,313,856.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

