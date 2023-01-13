ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $81.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in ONEOK by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

