onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Benchmark cut their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of ON stock opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

