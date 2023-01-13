Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.78. 8,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 70,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Opera from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Opera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Opera by 3,169.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
