Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $577.90. 27,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

