Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $757.50.
Pandora A/S Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pandora A/S (PANDY)
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.