Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANDY. Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $757.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $713.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.66 million.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

