Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Downgraded by Northland Securities to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Paya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. William Blair downgraded Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paya from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Paya stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paya by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Paya by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

