PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,162,000 after acquiring an additional 411,975 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 195.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,030,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

