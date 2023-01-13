Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.51) to GBX 1,140 ($13.89) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.23) to GBX 910 ($11.09) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 940 ($11.45) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.

NYSE:PSO opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after acquiring an additional 352,469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,553,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

