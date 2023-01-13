Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 945 ($11.51) to GBX 1,140 ($13.89) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.23) to GBX 910 ($11.09) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.96) to GBX 940 ($11.45) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,015.43.
Pearson Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE:PSO opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
