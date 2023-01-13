Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

