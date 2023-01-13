Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

