Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $417.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.27.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $346.79 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $514.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

