PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$25.00 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.90.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 2.0 %

PrairieSky Royalty stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 139,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,909. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 18.19. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.62.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

