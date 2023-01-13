Premia Trading 48.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $184,047.71 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

