ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 33,494 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 22,178 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBT. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 248,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,998. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

