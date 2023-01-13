Provident Trust Co. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Provident Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 8.7% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Provident Trust Co. owned approximately 0.50% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $306,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after acquiring an additional 110,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,788,000 after acquiring an additional 212,606 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.78. 41,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.