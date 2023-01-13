QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $279,361.58

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $279,361.58 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.06009293 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $274,725.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

