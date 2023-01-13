Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays cut Qorvo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.6 %

QRVO stock opened at $99.66 on Monday. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.62.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

