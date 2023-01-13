QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Mohit Singh Sells 25,500 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $192,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,788.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $51,390.93.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $64,855.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $69,105.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $68,595.00.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,918,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,325,650. The company has a current ratio of 25.68, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 5.27. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in QuantumScape by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

