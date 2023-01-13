QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0089 (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $47.10 million and $2.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

