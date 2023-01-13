QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $45.53 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

