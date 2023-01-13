Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.51 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00008410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market cap of $81.60 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00426186 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,960.40 or 0.30102350 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00928818 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
