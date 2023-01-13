Rakon Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $71.60 million and approximately $31,654.46 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

