Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.24.

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

