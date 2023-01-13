Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Safe has a market capitalization of $131.62 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.32 or 0.00031732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00104733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00198095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00061852 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000369 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.21905803 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

