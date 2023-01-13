SALT Price Tops $0.0251 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $17,048.88 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005046 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00230911 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 82.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003360 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02409098 USD and is down -18.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,836.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

