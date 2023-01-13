Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,368. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

