Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.57%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.