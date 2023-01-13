Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 103,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 153,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. 112,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,087. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

