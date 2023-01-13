Seven Hills Realty Trust Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of SEVN opened at 10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.16 and its 200-day moving average is 9.32. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12-month low of 8.57 and a 12-month high of 11.80.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.