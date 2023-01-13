Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.52.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

