Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.20.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$38.50. 859,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of C$32.96 and a 1-year high of C$39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.32.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

