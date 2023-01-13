Shopify (TSE:SHO) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

