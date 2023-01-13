Smith Salley & Associates Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.46.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock worth $1,641,657 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

