Societe Generale Raises Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target to €61.00

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €49.00 ($52.69) to €61.00 ($65.59) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brunello Cucinelli from €46.00 ($49.46) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brunello Cucinelli in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BCUCY opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $38.58.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

