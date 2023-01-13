South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Raised to GBX 265

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 265 ($3.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 193 ($2.35) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

South32 Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

