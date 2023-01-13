Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

SPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

